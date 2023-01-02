According to the public organization ‘CrimeaSOS’, 575 residents of Kherson region became victims of violent abductions by the Russian occupiers.

The representative of the NGO Oleksii Tilnenko stated this on ‘Suspilne’ TV.

According to him, 575 is far from a final number. The residents of Kherson region abducted by Russians are held in various pre-trial detention centers in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and some of them were taken to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Tilnenko said that prisoners are tortured, medical care is not provided, and the conditions of detention are unsatisfactory.

In Ukraine, there is no procedure for the exchange of civilians, which does not allow returning people home.