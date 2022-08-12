A new convoy of cargo ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural goods sailed from Odesa ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdendy on Friday, according to a statement from Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry.

Sormovskiy 12 bulk carrier was joined by Star Laura ship- the vessels are carrying 63 tons of produce.

‘Star Laura has become the first Panamax-class vessel setting off from Pivdennyi port since the realization of grain deal, it is the third large-sized ship sailing via ‘grain corridor,’ said infrastructure ministry in the statement.

Meanwhile, two more cargo ships, Brave Commander and Petrel S, are set to enter Odesa ports on Friday for a new shipment of Ukrainian crops. They will be loaded with 40 thousand tons of grain.

Over the last nine days when the grain deal brokered by the UN and Turkey got off the ground, Ukrainian ports saw over 370 thousand tons of Ukrainian agricultural exports carried away in an effort to ease the world food shortages.

Ukrainian ports administration head, Oleksiy Vostrikov, stressed Kyiv is edging closet to carry out the ‘ambitious’ plan to export over 3 million tons of crops via Odesa ports.