Since the beginning of the mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region 6,158 civilians, including 1037, have been evacuated to the safer regions of Ukraine.

President’s office deputy head Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that a great number evacuees are the elderly and disabled people.

He noted that 20 modular blocks with 453 houses, located in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv regions, have already been built to shelter internally displaced persons and local residents who lost their homes as a result of hostilities.

The mandatory evacuation started in Donetsk region in the beginning of August. The evacuation is mandatory, but not forcible. Any person may refuse to leave, but has to sign the document that he/she understands all the consequences and bears personal responsibility for own decision. The evacuation is free of charge and the evacuees will receive state financial and other support.