On June 13, Russian troops opened fire at a van in Sumy region killing 6 local civilians who were in it.

As reported by the Prosecutor General office, Russian invaders shelled Seredyno-Budska territorial community in Sumy region.

A van that was moving along the road got under fire. 6 local civilians who were in the van died. 4 of them were the employees of the local forestry.

The Prosecutor office launched an investigation into the case under the article of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.