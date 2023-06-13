During the nights, Russian invaders launched another massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities.

In the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, a 5-story apartment building was hit by the Russian missile.

As reported by the local authorities, 6 civilians were killed and 25 wounded after the attack. With the ongoing search and rescue operation, it is possible that up to 7 people are under the rubble.

The strike caused fire on all 5 floors of the building with the area of 700 square meters.

Another Russian missile targeted an industrial facility. 3 people are wounded and several people can be under the rubble.

4 more people are reported wounded at the site of the third strike.