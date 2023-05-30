Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported that 6.1 million people are at risk due to the contamination of the territory of Ukraine with explosive objects.

Svyrydenko stated this during an online meeting with Andrew Mitchell, the British Minister of State for Development.

‘175,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine need technical inspection; 6.1 million people are in the risk zone. We appealed to our international partners to join the process of humanitarian de-mining. Ukraine has only 12 de-mining machines – this is critically insufficient’, Ukraine’s deputy PM stated.

She added that the government is looking for the possibility of creating a ‘De-mining Coalition’ with countries that will help enter the global market of de-mining equipment. In addition, Ukraine has only 2,000 sappers, so it is necessary to train more specialists and attract sappers from other countries.

Andrew Mitchell pointed out that it is important for Ukraine to organize the coordination of all participants and de-mining processes, to form a comprehensive plan for humanitarian de-mining, as well as to adhere to international standards when using special equipment, etc.

The Center for Humanitarian De-mining has already been established in Ukraine. It will coordinate all participants in the process, attract funding and determine de-mining priorities. Ukraine has also developed a plan for humanitarian de-mining of agricultural lands.