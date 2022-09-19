Six civilians suffered injuries in landmine-related accidents in Kharkiv region on Sunday, said local governor Oleh Synegubov.

‘You can go where the land mines have been cleared,’ said the governor, warning people to avoid ‘sides of the roads, forested areas and minor roads’.

The warning came on the heels of the Sunday news of three landmine explosions that left 6 people wounded in unrelated car accidents in Derhachy, Izum and Chuguiv.

After the Russian humiliating retreat from Kharkiv, they try to retaliate by bombardments n Kupyansk, Izum, Chugyiv, and Kharkiv communities.

An 11-year-old boy and a 65-year-old lady were taken to hospital suffering wounds in the Russian shelling as the barrage targeted residential areas and industrial facilities.