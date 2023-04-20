During the opening of the International Summit of Cities and Regions, Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmuhal stated that almost 60 countries of the world help to restore Ukrainian cities and villages after Russian strikes.

According to the head of the government, international inter-municipal partnership has now reached an unprecedented scale. More than 300 territorial communities of Ukraine concluded 1.5 thousand partnership agreements with foreign partners.

The Prime Minister also noted that Ukraine seeks to consolidate international support, improve interaction between war-affected communities and partners, and lay the foundation for long-term cooperation in the future. This is the goal of the International Summit of Cities and Regions.

‘I am sure that the results of the summit will be decisive for hundreds of communities in different parts of Ukraine. First and foremost, it is about communities where the devastating effects of war are most felt’, Shmyhal stressed.

He also added that the patronage agreements will speed up the restoration of communities, as well as contribute to the European integration of Ukraine, its entry into the European space at all levels.