The Russian bombardment of Bilogorivitsi destroyed a local school trapping 90 people who were hiding in its basement, while at least 60 of those now remain under the rubble and are feared to be dead, said Serhiy Gaidai, Luhansk governor, on Telegram.

The tragedy came hours after two children were killed by a Russian shell in Pryvillya village.

‘These are real atrocities of the ‘Russian world’, cynical shelling of a school with a bomb shelter, murder of children in Pryvillya. Russians are not bothered about whom they are killing. If they fail to kill a soldier, they will kill a defenseless child’.

The rescue operation at the school site that caught fire went on for several hours and helped save 30 people.