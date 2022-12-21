On December 21, the world’s most popular locations will turn off their lights in solidarity with Ukraine as part of the #LightUpUkraine campaign.

Ukraine’s digital ministry informs that more than 60 most famous world sights will take part in the action.

The list includes the Colosseum, the Sydney Opera House, the buildings of the EU institutions in Brussels, the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, the city halls of Paris and Porto, the main Christmas trees in New York and London, the TV tower of Toronto, sights in Prague, Riga, Sofia, Wroclaw, Turku, Vilnius.

The action takes place against the background of President Zelensky’s visit to the United States, where the comprehensive support for Ukraine will be discussed.

The #LightUpUkraine campaign aims to raise $10,000,000 through the UNITED24 fundraising platform launched by President Zelensky to purchase generators for Ukrainian hospitals.

New York Carnegie Hall was the first to join #LightUpUkraine – the lights were turned off there on December 4, 2022, during a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the ‘Carol of the Bells’ written by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych.