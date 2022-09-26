According to the draft of the 2023 state budget, 600 million UAH will be allocated for the ‘United TV Marathon’, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

The TV Marathon, which has been broadcast since the beginning of the full-fledged war, is financed from the state budget.

Of the 600 million hryvnias planned for 2023, 535 million hryvnias will be allocated for the production and broadcasting of television and radio programs for state needs, processing and distribution of official information products, and financial support for the state broadcasting system of Ukraine.

Another 73 million hryvnias will be allocated for the coverage of the activities of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine through television and radio broadcasting and financial support for the publication of the ‘Voice of Ukraine’ newspaper.