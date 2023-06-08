In Kherson region, the evacuation of residents from the flooded areas continues, even despite constant shelling of the Russian occupiers.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that as of June 8 morning, 600 square kilometers in the region are flooded. 32% of the flooded areas are on the right bank part and 68% are on the left bank, which is currently controlled by the troops of the Russian Federation.

The average water depth makes 5.61 meters.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 1999 locals moved to the safer areas. ‘People are tired, but provided with the necessities and fed. There is no desire to move further, to other regions’, the governor stated.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.