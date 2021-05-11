With about 100,000 Russian troops stationed around Ukraine and in Crimea, ‘65% of Ukrainian borders are now vulnerable’, said Ivan Bakanov in his speech at ‘Ukraine 30. Security of the state’ Forum.

In his speech, Ivan Bakanov raised concern over the recent Russian military movements at the Ukrainian borders.

With the situation being ‘somewhat stabilized’, consideration should be given to the fact that ‘Russia has pulled back only part of its Army units,’ said he.

He stressed that ‘the threat is not gone’ citing the intelligence on the current Russian military concentrations near Ukraine.

‘The Russian Armed Forces strike group stationed along the Ukrainian border and in Crimea counts about 100,000 troops. At present. It is tanks, war planes, warships, helicopters, battalion groups, missile force and artillery groups,’ he stressed.

The northern border was also said to be a serious concern given the status of Belarus as a ‘potential ally of the Russian Federation’. Bakanov cited the recent joint military exercise of Russia and Belarus that point to the possible involvement of Belarus in Russian military plans.

‘65% of Ukrainian borders is currently vulnerable while the remaining 35% are also requiring closer attention,’ said Bakanov pointing to Russia’s campaigns that fuel nationalist movements in the countries on the western border of Ukraine. He believes such policies aim to ‘influence the situation in Ukraine. The example of Hungary is very illustrative’.