In the past night, Russia launched another massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

With cruise missiles and attack drones, the enemy targeted military and critical infrastructure objects all over Ukraine.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, the attack lasted from 12 pm till 5 am. Russians launched 40 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area and 35 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the north and south directions.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy 37 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed drones and 1 reconnaissance UAV.