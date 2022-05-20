According to a report of chief prosecutor’s office issued on Friday , Ukraine has lost at least 232 children who were killed or died sustaining wounds in the Russian onslaught in the country.

Prosecturors said 427 more children were wounded adding the death toll numbers can be higher as they still have no updates from the region where fierce fighting is ongoing.

The most children deaths have been reported in Donetsk and Kyiv regions – 145 and 116 cases respectively.

The most recent death happened in Lyman, Donetsk region, where a child died in shelling.