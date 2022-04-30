Since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion, law enforcement agencies have received more than 7,000 reports of missing persons in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s interior ministry statement says this number is ‘unprecedented in the modern world history’.

The law enforcement claim they have managed to find almost half of the reported people.

At the same time, within two months of Russian invasion, 2,000 unknown bodies were found, 1,282 of which have already been identified.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are doing everything possible to find the missing people.