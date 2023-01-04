During the past day, Russian military continued artillery strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.

Local police reported that the enemy hit 10 towns of the region, damaging residential houses and other civilian objects.

Russia used S-300 missiles, Grad multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery.

28 locals moved to the safer areas within the ongoing evacuation efforts.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,287 civilians have been killed and 2,810 wounded in the region. these numbers do not casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.