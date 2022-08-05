Russian invaders continue constant strikes, targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Donetsk region.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that on August 4, seven locals were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Toretsk and nine were wounded.

The governor added that since the beginning of Russian invasion about 700 civilians have been killed in the region. This number does not included the casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess them now.

Kyrylenko stressed that Russia will be held accountable for all its war crimes.