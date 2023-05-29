On Monday morning, Russian troops hit with missiles the territory of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported 7 civilian residents wounded after the strike.

The invaders targeted villages of Kivsharivka and Hlushkivka. In Kivsharivka, 6 people were injured – 3 elderly women, a 14-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl and a pregnant woman. In Hlushkivka, a 60-year-old woman was wounded.

The attack damaged residential houses and a gas supply line.

Earlier, 2 civilians were reported wounded after Russian artillery shelling in Kharkiv region.