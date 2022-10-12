On Wednesday, Russian invaders hit Avdiivka, Donetsk region, with massive strikes.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported at least 7 local civilians killed and 8 wounded.

He said that the enemy targeted the central market where a lot of people were at that time.

‘There is no military logic in such shelling – only an desire to kill as many of our people as possible and intimidate others. This is the essence of Russians. Unable to resist the Ukrainian army, they ‘fight’ against unarmed civilians’, the governor stated.

He once again urged local population to evacuate as there is constant danger of further Russian attacks.