A 7-million hryvnas no-bid contract for ‘Crimean Platform’ PR and communication campaign goes to businessman Ihor Malakhov

A no-bid tender staged by state agency of public events helped the Ukrainian businessman to land a contract for PR campaign promoting ‘Crimean Platform’ event.

The agency chose to bypass bidding procedures citing a directive by Culture and Information Ministry although the document dated August 22 the officials are refering to is visibly absent from the official website of the ministry.

‘Crimean Platform’ PR campaign is set to cost 6,796,377 hryvnas.

Creation of ‘Crimean Platform’ was proposed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech at UN Assembly on September 20, 2020. The initiative aims to bring together international actors to look at ways that will help Ukraine reclaim Crimea.