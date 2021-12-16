The long-term deception costing the goverment millions of hryvnas lasted for 12 years (!) - from 2008 to 2020.

State Bureau of Investigation informed it is probing Cherkasy prosecutors’ office in connection to massive disability benefit fraud that saw 70 workers of local prosecutors office living off fraudulently claimed benefits.

The local prosecutors assumingly thought nothing of faking own medical records about their ‘long term health conditions’ to apply for disability benefits. The scam also involved staff of local health care.

Investigation opened a criminal case on counts of abuse of power and forgery. It is unclear if charges have been pressed. Presently, Cherkasy prosecutors’ office has 394 workers meaning one in five (18%) could have used such

Investigation found that the long-term deception started back in 2008 and involved 70 workers of local prosecutors office enjoying illegally claimed disability benefits costing the public purse over 14 million hryvnas.