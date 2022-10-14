Ukrainian law enforcement found 700 Russian school textbooks in the village of Borova, Kharkiv region, which was recently de-occupied from the invaders.

Kharkiv region police inform that the textbooks were to be used by all 11 grades of the school. Russian textbooks were supposed to introduce Russian propaganda to Ukrainian children.

Ukrainian law enforcement have launched investigation and are going to use the fact in the collaboration case.

‘The criminal proceeding has been registered under Part 3 of Art. 111-1 of the Civil Code – actions of citizens of Ukraine aimed at implementing education standards of the aggressor state in educational institutions’, the police statement says.