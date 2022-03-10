Ukrainian ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova reported that as of March 10, 71 Ukrainian children have been killed and more than 100 wounded by Russian invasion.

A 5-year-old girl and two babies born in 2021 were killed by Russian air strike in Malyn, Zhytomyr region.

A 16-year-old boy died in Russian shelling in the village of Zhukovske, Kharkiv region.

Russian strike at Slobozhanske village, Kharkiv region killed two children with their mothers.

Denisova says these are just the latest reports of children deaths caused by Russian invasion.