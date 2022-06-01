There have been mixed reactions to the decision of Ukraine’s parliament to sack human rights’ ombudsperson Lyudmyla Denysova.

European Solidarity senior MP Mykola Knyazhytski fumed over the vote led by ‘Servant of the People’ MPs calling it a violation of democratic norms.

According to the lawmaker, the story left many Europeans ‘bemused’ while the Russian media obviously gloated about the story.

‘No wonder that Russian scroundrel Zakharova was excited about Denysova’s removal,’ said Knyazhytskyi, sharing a screenshot of her latest smug post on social media in which Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson claimed Denysova was dismissed for ‘spreading fake news’.

In his earlier speech at the Verkhovna Rada, Knyzytskyi said:

“If we violate laws and the Constitution, disregard commitments before the European Council, there will be no successes’.

What makes the situation upsetting is there are no nominees for the vacant post, meaning Ukrainians will have no-one to turn to when their human rights are violated, added Knyzytskyi.