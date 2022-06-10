Since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine, 263 children have been killed and 491 wounded.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office reports that a total of 754 Ukrainian children have become the victims of Russian invasion.

These numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions. Children deaths and injures have also been reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

Russian air and artillery strikes have also damaged 1971 educational facilities, 194 of which have been completely ruined.