On Friday, Russia launched another massive missile attack targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief General Zaluzhnyi said in a statement that 76 cruise missles were launched by Russia on Friday.

He reported that the Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy 60 enemy rockets.

‘Missile terror and the enemy’s daring attempts to break through Kyiv’s air defense will not force us to lay down our arms. Believe in the Armed Forces!’ Zaluzhnyi concluded.