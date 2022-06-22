The results of the latest poll by ‘Rating’ sociology group have shown that the vast majority of Ukrainians support the idea of country’s membership in NATO.

Three in for Ukrainians spoke in favor of joining NATO while only 10% were against it,

Regarding the EU membership, 87% of respondents supported the idea with only 4% who said ‘no’.

The support for EU membership is unanimous among representatives of macro-regions and age groups while the NATO membership has smaller support in the eastern regions – 55%.

The poll was conducted on June 18-19 and involved 1,200 respondents from all regions of Ukraine.