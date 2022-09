In Russian strikes on Thursday, 8 locals were killed and 17 wounded in Donetsk region.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported strikes in Dolyna, where 4 civilians died, in Toretsk, Bohorodychne, Vodiane and Shevchenkove.

The enemy targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The governor added that since the beginning of the full-fledged war, 909 civilians have been killed and 2288 wounded in the region.