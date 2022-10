During the night, Russian invaders hit the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy attack wounded eight local residents, region governor Oleksandr Starukh reports.

He said that Russian troops used multiple launch rocket systems, targeting residential areas, a school and town hall.

The strike caused electricity disruption. The emergency services are working on the site.

The governor also said that Russian S-300 missiles hit a school in Huliaipole. No casualties have been reported there.