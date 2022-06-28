At least 8 people including a child were killed and more than 21 wounded after a Russian ‘Uragan’ rocket strike targeted a crowd of locals in Lysychansk on Monday, said Serhiy Gaidai.

The attack carried out from “rocket-fuelled grenade launchers with blasts hitting those who stepped out to stock on water supplies from a water truck.

‘As a result, eight people died on the spot, including one child. Another 21 people were injured. Injuries of varying severity. People were hospitalised in Kramatorsk,” Serhiy Gaiday wrote.

The governor said that three pumping stations have been ‘intentionally fired on’, along with a tunnel connecting two separate parts of Novodruzhesk – a town in Lysychansk.