A child was among 8 people wounded in the Russian rocket strike at the village near Odesa. The X-22 rocket launched by a Russian war aircraft TU-22 hit a residential area in a village near Odesa causing fire in three households with the flames spreading to 500 sq.m.

The preliminary reports said 8 people sustained shrapnel injuries that, fortunately, were attended to at the site and led to no hospitalizations.

Local prosecutors opened the investigation with the attack now filed as the ‘violation of war laws and customs’ under Art.438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

Ukraine’s South Operational Command said the enemy keeps at least two aircrafts carrying such rockets stationed at its bases at the Black Sea where Russia’s Navy is now scurrying to have the crews of the oil-drilling platform evacuated following Ukraine’s rocket strikes.