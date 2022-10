On October 14 morning, Ukrainian forces destroyed 8 enemy kamikaze drones in the east and south of the country, Ukraine’s air command reports.

‘On October 14, air defense destroyed eight Shaheed-136 barrage munitions in the southern and eastern directions’, the statement says.

The air command added that five drones were intercepted by anti-aircraft missiles of the Air Force and three by the navy anti-aircraft defense.

Yesterday, six enemy drones were destroyed in the south.