During the past night, the Ukrainian air defense shot down six enemy attack drones Shahed-136/131 and two reconnaissance drones Merlin-VR, the air command said in a statement.

In addition, the Ukrainian air forces made 8 strikes on the areas of the concentration of the enemy personnel and military equipment.

In total, during the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles, a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter, 23 Shahed attack drones and 9 reconnaissance UAVs.

The Ukrainian rocket and artillery units hit 4 control points, 3 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 4 ammunition depots, 11 artillery systems, a radar station and 3 radio electronic warfare stations of the Russian occupiers.