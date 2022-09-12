On Sunday evening, Russian invaders hit the critical civilian infrastructure of several Ukraine’s regions with massive missile strikes, which targeted electricity generating facilities and power supply lines.

The strikes caused disruptions in electricity and water supply in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava and Dnipro regions.

As of Monday morning, 80% of the electricity supply has been restored in Kharkiv region, local governor Oleh Synehubov reports.

He added that the attack killed two employees in the electricity facility and that the emergency services are doing their best to provide the civilian population with water and electricity.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that the invaders purposely targeted the civilian infrastructure to sow panic and to ‘revenge’ after the crushing victory of the Ukrainian army.

As reported by the authorities, the electricity supply has been fully restored in Dnipro, Sumy and Poltava regions.