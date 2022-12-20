Kyiv region governor Oleksii Kuleba reported a critical situation with the electricity supply. 80% of the region consumers are out of the grid.

The power supply situation worsened significantly following recent drone and rocket attacks.

‘Restoration of power supply is ongoing. I would like to emphasize that with each enemy strike, the complexity and duration of repair work increases’, the governor stated.

Due to the severe condition of the system, emergency outages were introduced in the region.

The governor stressed that, first, the electricity supply is restored for critical infrastructure facilities, including hospitals, heat and water supply.