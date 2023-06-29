Most Ukrainians have relatives or close friends who were killed or injured during the full-scale Russian invasion.

As evidenced by the latest poll by Kyiv Institute of Sociology, 78% of Ukrainians have relatives or friends who died or were wounded during the full-scale war.

As sociologists explained, this indicator is similar in all regions of Ukraine – from 70% in the east to 80% in the west.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has formed a tragic collective experience for the absolute majority of Ukrainians. In all corners of Ukraine, the majority of the population has relatives or friends who were injured or killed due to the Russian invasion.

As stated in the comment to the poll results, the strong emotional coloring of this experience acts as a factor that, on the one hand, brings Ukrainians closer together and allows them to better understand each other. On the other hand, it contributes to the unity of Ukrainians to work together to expel the enemy and achieve justice.

The poll was conducted on May 26 – June 5 and involved 2013 respondents from all regions of Ukraine.