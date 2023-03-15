According to a recent poll conducted by ‘Active group’ on March 4, 2023, almost 80% of the respondents support the casual style of Ukrainian officials after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

To the question ‘How do you feel about the fact that the leadership of Ukraine stopped wearing business suits after February 24, 2022?’, 79.5% of the surveyed Ukrainians answered that they approve of it.

15.5% of respondents are negative to it and 11.2% do not have any certain attitude to this fact.

There was also the question of whether to return to the dress code after the end of the full-scale war. According to the survey, 68.1% of respondents believe that it is necessary and 20% think that it is not needed.

The poll involved 600 respondents.