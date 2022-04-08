Patriotic feelings clearly run high in Ukraine, according to April suvey findings, as Ukrainian pride figure rises to 90%.

An April survey by ‘Rating’ pollster found that 80% of people in Ukraine said they are proud to be Ukrainians, which marks a dramatic increase of Ukrainian patriotism compared to 34% in August 2021. Back then, the majority of respondents said being Ukrainian made them feel sad. As patriotism is hitting new high, 1 in 3 respondents (32%) admitted they feel sad about living in Ukraine.

The new findings show a steady decline in numbers of Ukrainians who call themselves ‘Soviet people’. The number now sits at mere 7% compared to 21% in August 2021. Meanwhile, the number of people who identify themselves as Ukrainian has peaked in April at 98%.- a 23 point increase from August 2021

Overall 9 in 10 Ukrainians (91%) said the claim that Russians and Ukrainians are one people is wrong, in a contrast to modest 41% of those who shared this viewpoint last year.

While 10% of respondents are optimistic Ukraine and Russia can patch things up in just 15 years, and 22% believe it would take2 times longer (20-30 years), the largest share of respondents (64%) say the countries will not be able to restore friendly relations.

Most Ukrainians (90%) said they supported removal of pro-Russian politicians from the parliament while 3 in 4 respondents agreed the Ukrainian Orthodox church of Moscow Patriarchate must cut ties with its Moscow leadership.