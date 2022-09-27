Russia still holds almost 800 Azov soldiers as prisoners of war. Among them, there are more than 40 women, some of them are pregnant, and elderly people, ‘Angels of Azov’ Telegram channel said.

According to Olha Kravchenko, the head of the department for work with prisoners of war and their families of the Azov Patronage Service, pregnant women do not receive proper medical care. Prisoners of war have not only combat injuries, but also chronic diseases.

‘All projectile fragments remain inside the bodies, they need to be operated on’, Kravchenko said.

The patronage service cannot currently interview returnees from military captivity regarding information about other Kremlin prisoners. So far, the fighters are not ready for dialogue because of their condition.

Kravchenko stressed that the UN Mission and the Red Cross should have access to captured Ukrainians, but Russia does not allow them.