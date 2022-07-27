The overwhelming number of Ukrainians (84%) scoffed at the idea Ukraine must agree to territorial concessions, according to the survey conducted by KIIS pollster in early July.

By contrast, only 1 in 10 respondents (10%) said they see nothing wrong in reaching a peace deal that will cost Ukraine a chunk of its territories.

It is worth noting that the prevailing sentiment has hardly changed since the last poll held in June- back then, 89% of Ukrainians said they were against ceding the territories to Russia.

The share of respondents who are okay about trading territory for a peace agreement is slightly higher in eastern regions- 16% of people would welcome such compromise.

The telephone survey is conducted monthly with the latest version reaching out to some 2000 respondents.