On January 1-2, Russian invaders launched massive drone attacks targeting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Air Command press officer Yurii Ihnat said on TV that all enemy drones were intercepted and destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

He also stated that the invaders use Iran-made Shahed-131/136 drones, a new batch of which was recently received by Russia.

According to Yurii Ihnat, the Russians understand that Ukraine has learned how to effectively shoot down drones, but the attacks may continue with the aim of exhausting the air defense.