At least 9 rockets targeted communities in Dnipro overnight, said regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

The attacks were reported in Synelnikove, Nikopol and Kryvyi Righ communities. In Synelnkove, the air strike caused a fire damaging an agricultural business and transport facilities. The fire

Nikopol was 5 times pounded with artillery and Grad missiles leaving a local school, recrecational center, and dozens of houses damaged. Some 1,000 people are without power as the attack damaged power lines. There were no victims reported.

Marganets was hit with 5 Grad missiles while 10 artillery rounds targeted Cherhvonogrygorivsk. The enemy also targeted Zelenodilsk and Shyroke communites – there was no word of casualties.