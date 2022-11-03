The bodies of 868 civilians who had been killed during the Russian occupation were found in the liberated territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Ukraine’s police representative said in a statement Thursday.

He added that 24 of them were children.

Only in the past day, on November 2, the bodies of 14 people were found in the de-occupied regions, which is another confirmation of the fact that ‘Russia is actually committing genocide of the Ukrainian people’.

The representative also said that Ukrainian law enforcement continue stabilizing efforts in the de-occupied areas in order to return them to the normal life.