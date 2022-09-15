As of September 13, 87% of Ukrainians do not want any territorial concessions in a full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. Since July, this indicator has increased by 3 percent, the poll conducted by Kyiv International Sociology Institute proved.

Only 8% of poll participants believe that in order to achieve peace and preserve independence, it is possible to give up some territories.

Sociologists stress that the absolute majority of residents in all regions of Ukraine oppose any territorial concessions. Even among the residents of the Ukraine’s east, where intense fighting is currently going on, 85% are against concessions (only 10% are ready to make concessions). Among the residents of the country’s south, 83% are against concessions.

The poll also draws attention to the fact that there is actually no difference between the views of residents of different Ukrainian regions.

Among the respondents who until February 24 lived in the now temporarily occupied territories only 2% are in favor of territorial concessions with 92% against.

The poll was conducted September 7-13 and involved 2,000 respondents.