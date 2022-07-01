Conceding territory for peace is out of question for majority of Ukrainians, according to the survey held by KIIS in early May.

Almost 9 in 10 Ukrainians (89%) said the war can end only if Kyiv regains control all the territories it had before 2014, including Donbas and Crimea,

Two thirds of respondents (66%) said they find it unacceptable to agree to making up with Russia if it rolls back to the borders Ukraine had before February 24.

Unsurprisingly, 81% of respondents said a categorical no to the territorial compromise scenario where Ukraine agrees to peace with the loss of its currently occupied regions.

Almost 94% of respondents shared the view that it is ‘very critical’ to make Ukraine a ‘fully operational democracy.

Another striking finding of the surey is that 87% of Ukrainians are optimistic about their country’s future.

Asked about their present financial situation, only 5% of respondents said they still have a ‘comfortable’ living despite the ongoing Russian aggression.

When it comes to the wartime charitable efforts, 78% of Ukrainians said they donated their money to the Ukrainian army while 58% stepped in to help buy humanitarian supplies.

More than half of Ukrainians said they hosted displaced people in their homes.