Russian invaders continue constant artillery and rocket strikes in Kharkiv region.

Local governor Oleh Synehubov reported 9 civilian casualties within the last 24 hours, including a 15-year-old child.

The enemy hit the areas near Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Izium, targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

In Kupiansk, the strikes caused fires in private houses, shops and a church school. Five locals have been wounded and taken to hospital.