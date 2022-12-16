On Friday morning, Russian invaders launched another massive missive attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on TV that the attack damaged 9 energy objects in different regions in Ukraine.

‘What we already see is damage to nine generating facilities. We are still verifying the damage. Accordingly, transmitting facilities were damaged, which led to the limitation of generation, primarily of nuclear generation’, the minister said.

The attack also caused emergency shutdowns in several regions of Ukraine.