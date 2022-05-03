Death tally is mounting in Donestsk region as Russian troops pummel local communities with artillery and rocket attacks.

photo by Pavlo Kyrylenko

According to Donetsk military administration head Pavlo Kyrylenko, at least 9 people were killed and 2 more wounded in Russian shelling on Tuesday.

Russian planes attacked the residential area in Avdiyevka after overnight Grad missile shelling that left 3 people dead and 2 more wounded. It is feared that there can be more casualties.

photo by Pavlo Kyrylenko

At least three people were found dead in nearby Vugledar – the shrapnel hit them when they were collecting water. Officials in Lyman also reported 3 casualties while there are still no immediate reports of casualties in Ochertyane community that was also hit with shelling.