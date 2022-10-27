Within the period August 1 and October 27, Ukraine has exported 9 million tons of agriculture products via the ports in Odesa region, the ministry of infrastructure reports.

According to the report, 397 cargo ships transported food products to the countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

On October 27, seven more ships are to leave three Ukrainian ports delivering food to Africa and Asia.

The ‘grain corridor’ started its operation on August 5, after the agreement between Ukraine, Turkey and the UNO was signed. The UN and Turkey acted as mediators, which enabled Ukraine to export grain.